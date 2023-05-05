Artist Andrei Molodkin acquired 25 copies of the book before covering them with human blood and displaying them at a shop in Windsor. The artist has now sold several of the books, making a five figure sum and plans further protests ahead of the coronation. A spokesperson for the Russian artist said the blood-smeared books went on display this week and seven copies have now been sold - each for at least $10,000 (£8,000).

Molodkin created the project, which he called ‘blood money’ over controversial comments made about Taliban soldiers in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. In his book, Prince Harry wrote of his time in the army: "While in the heat and fog of combat, I didn’t think of those 25 as people. You can’t kill people if you think of them as people.

“You can’t really harm people if you think of them as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board, Bads taken away before they could kill Goods."

In a statement about his latest project, Andrei Molodkin said: "Prince Harry boasts of killing Taliban like they’re baddies in a video game, ‘otherising’ human life then cashing in on the sorry tale to sell books about his drug bingeing, sexual exploits and killing conquests."

Molodkin is now planning a protest on the day of the King's coronation on Saturday when a video game will be available to access on mobile phones near Buckingham Palace. The prototype game reflects "the very real atrocities that were committed in the Iraq and Afghani wars", the artist says, and a link sent to selected people will only function within a mile radius of the palace.

Prince Harry's memoir Spare