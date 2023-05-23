American stand-up comedian Reginald D Hunter has announced his eagerly-awaited UK tour. The 54-year-old comedian, originally from Albany, Georgia in the US, is poised to bring his razor-sharp comedy to the stage later this year and into early 2024.

Hunter, who's best-known for appearing on hit comedy shows such as Have I Got News for You, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, will be performing his new show titled Titled Reginald. D Hunter: The Man Who Could See Through Sh*t at 45 different venues in the UK.

More than 20 years since moving to the UK from the US, two-time Perrier Award nominated Reginald has forged a reputation for his thought-provoking conversations and tackling challenging and often “controversial” issues.

The world-renowned comedian has said about his show: "If you're sick of all the contradictory answers being shoved at you by media, meet the man who is sick of ALL the questions. Come see me at a theatre near you. Rated 'R' (for Reginald)."

How to get tickets:

Tickets are currently unavailable online. However, the Reginald D Hunter website states that tickets will be on sale soon.

Reginald D Hunter tour UK and Ireland 2023/2024 tour dates:

October 29, 2023 - Belfast, The Limelight

October 30, 2023 - Dublin, Liberty Hall Theatre

November 3, 2023 - Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre Theatre

November 7, 2023 - Northampton, Royal And Derngate (Royal)

November 8, 2023 - Sheffield, The Leadmill

November 10, 2023 - Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn

November 11, 2023 - Liverpool, Playhouse

November 12, 2023 - Manchester, Home T1

November 13, 2023 - Manchester, Home T1

November 15, 2023 - Oxford, Playhouse

November 16, 2023 - Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

November 17, 2023 - Stratford-Upon-Avon, Stratford Playhouse

November 18, 2023 - Winchester, Theatre Royal Winchester

February 20, 2024 - Maidstone, Hazlitt Theatre

February, 22, 2024 - Norwich, Norwich Playhouse

February 23, 2024 - Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal

February 24, 2024 - Newbury, Corn Exchange

February 25, 2024 - Nottingham, The Glee Club

February 28, 2024 - Canterbury, Gulbenkian Theatre

February 29, 2024 - Wimborne, Tivoli Theatre

March 1, 2024 - Exeter, Corn Exchange

March 2, 2024 - Bristol, The Redgrave Theatre

March 3, 2024 - Bath, Komedia

March 5, 2024 - Durham, Gala Theatre

March 6, 2024 - Lancaster, Grand Theatre

March 7, 2024 - Huddersfield, Lawrence Batley Theatre

March 8, 2024 - Stockton On Tees, Stockton Arts Centre - The Point

March 9, 2024 - Leeds, City Varieties

March 13, 2024 - Aldershot, Princes Hall

March 14,2024 - Milton Keynes, Stables Theatre

March 15, 2024 - Hereford, Courtyard

March 16, 2024 -Monmouth, Savoy Theatre

March 17, 2024 - Cardiff, The Glee Club

March 20, 2024 - Brighton, Brighton Dome Corn Exchange

March 21, 2024 - Colchester, Mercury Theatre

March 22, 2024 -Bury St Edmunds, Theatre Royal

March 23, 2024 - Salisbury, Arts Centre

March 24, 2024 - St Albans, The Alban Arena

March 27, 2024 - Basingstoke, Haymarket

March 28, 2024 - Birmingham, The Old Rep

March 29, 2024 -Glasgow, International Comedy Festival, O2 Academy

March 30, 2024 - Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

April 4, 2024 - London, Leicester Square Theatre

April 5, 2024 - London, Leicester Square Theatre