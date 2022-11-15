Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confronted Russian officials at the G20 summit in Bali , calling on them to end the “barbaric war” in Ukraine. The words of his speech were released by 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning.

The PM joined the 18 other G20 leaders (Russian President, Vladimir Putin, did not attend) in Bali at the summit to discuss ongoing world affairs. Perhaps unsurprisingly one of the biggest talking points has been Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The war has been ongoing since February, when Russia invaded areas of South West Ukraine. In the months that followed, thousands of civilians have been killed and millions more displaced by the conflict.

In a session with Russian officials, Mr Sunak pointed out the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the transcript he said: "It is notable that Putin didn’t feel able to join us here.

"Maybe if he had, we could get on with sorting things out. Because the single biggest difference that anyone could make is for Russia to get out of Ukraine and end this barbaric war.

"That would be transformative for Ukraine, and for the world. The UK rejects this aggression. We will back Ukraine for as long as it takes."