A van driver was left red-faced after his vehicle floated out to sea once the tide came in. The motorist is believed to have driven his commercial van down onto Bridlington Beach in East Yorkshire on Monday, July 31.

RNLI teams were quick to scramble to the scene at 6am the next day after the vehicle was seen drifting around 50ft from the shoreline. Body-camera footage from the rescue team showed the driver’s compartment and loading bay completely flooded with water, whilst parking tickets laid in the passenger side window.

A Coastguard spokesperson said that the owner was located nearby “safe and well” whilst the rescue team rushed out to the vehicle to ensure no one else was inside. The van has since been recovered from the sea.

The Coastguard said: “Upon arrival at scene, the van was located and immediately checked out by the Bridlington ILB for occupants. Thankfully the owner of the vehicle was located nearby safe and well. A plan will be made by the owner for a recovery later today.”

“A reminder to the public that the beaches are not the place to take vehicles. Remember if you see a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

Volunteer Helm Ash Traves from RNLI, who helped assist in the operation, said: “We managed to get to the ILB launched this morning and made good speed on a calm sea reaching the van in 10 minutes.

“We made a thorough and safe search of the van and ensured that no persons were trapped inside.”