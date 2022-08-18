Following her triumphant Strictly Come Dancing win last year, Rose Ayling-Ellis has revealed she is leaving EastEnders.

Rose made history as she became the first ever deaf actor to play a deaf character on the show and has been a pivotal figure ever since her first scene in 2020.

One of her most powerful scenes was finding out that she was Mick Carter’s (Danny Dyer) daughter after he was abused as a minor.

Most Popular

Rumours were rife that following her 2021 Strictly win, with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice that she would leave her role as Frankie Lewis.

The rumours that ensued following her win on Strictly were shut down quickly, with a source telling MailOnline : “There is no truth in these rumours, Rose has no intention to quit EastEnders and is very much looking forward to filming again in the New Year.”

Her profile soared whilst on the dance show, with the percentage of people searching ‘learn sign language’ rose by 1,011 percent during her final win.

Speaking on her departure, Rose said: “It’s been incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor.

“I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.

“I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories.

“I am excited for viewers to see Frankie’s exit storyline; I think it’s a really important one that will hit home for lots of people.”

When will she leave EastEnders?