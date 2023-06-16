Ryanair has denied imposing a ban on duty-free alcohol amid allegations that it is no longer allowed on its flights from the UK to Ibiza. According to MixMag , passengers travelling to the popular Spanish island have been banned from carrying the item on board its aircraft following a series of “anti-social incidents” on the flights.

The announcement, which was reportedly sent to the customers via an email from the airline, said any duty-free alcohol taken on board the flights will now have to be tagged and stored under aircraft - with those attempting to conceal alcohol risking removal from their flight, with no refund or compensation.

The decision comes after 15 people were removed from a flight from Manchester to Ibiza in April due to drunken behaviour , causing a delay of five hours. The airline also said anyone displaying “signs of anti-social behaviour” would also be removed from its routes to the White Isle.

The email explains that the new rules have been put in place “in order to prioritise the comfort and safety of all passengers” as well as the employees who must now thoroughly search all cabin bags before boarding, and can deny access to customers deemed unfit for travel.

In April, 15 people were reportedly removed from a Ryanair plane before it took off from Manchester Airport after they began their holiday early by drinking. According to Canarian Weekly , the group, which was said to be on a hen party, was rowdy and disrupted other passengers as well as the cabin personnel.

The plane then returned to the ground, and the crew had to request police assistance to remove them off the plane, refusing to take off with them on board for fear of endangering the safety of others.

However, Ryanair has denied banning duty-free alcohol onboard. A Ryanair spokesperson said in a statement: “We are not ‘banning’ or ‘confiscating’ duty free alcohol at boarding gates. As per Ryanair’s T&Cs, passengers can carry duty free alcohol onboard but must not consume it during the flight.”