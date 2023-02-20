Sainsbury’s has announced it will be stocking Prime Hydration Energy drinks from tomorrow (February 21). The sought-after drink has hit headlines since it was released in December as the demand significantly outweighed the supply.

Prime Hydration was created in a collaboration between Youtube star KSI and professional wrestler Logan Paul at the end of last year. It was first launched in Asda but sold out almost instantly when it was put on the shelves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also went on sale in Aldi just before Christmas, with chaos ensuing as people battled to get a bottle. However, this resulted in people re-selling the product online and at independent stores for inflated prices of more than £1,000 a bottle.

KSI responded to the outrageous prices , urging his followers not to pay the inflated prices. He also said the reselling ‘annoys him’ when speaking to Capital FM.

Most Popular

However, Prime Energy will now be easier for customers to obtain as Sainsbury’s will be stocking the product from February 21.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “We know our customers actively seek the latest in product innovation. We are excited to be launching the following Prime Hydration products in store from Tuesday 21 February.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A corner shop has got into hot water after selling Prime Energy drinks for £100 a bottle

Morrison’s also confirmed last week that it will be stocking the drink after eager Prime Energy fans spotted the drinks on the Prime Tracker app being listed on Morrisons’ internal stocking systems. The Prime Tracker app was developed to help people track down a bottle of the fruity drink.

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “We are looking to bring this PRIME into stores. Dates still to be confirmed.”

Sainsbury’s Prime Hydration Energy - flavours and prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

· Prime Hydration Lemon Lime 500ml - £2

· Prime Hydration Blue Raspberry 500ml – £2

· Prime Hydration Tropical Punch 500ml – £2

· Prime Hydration Ice Pop 500mm – £2

Advertisement

Advertisement