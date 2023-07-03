The Duchess of York was diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram, and she is now back home with her family in Windsor, Berkshire. Following the diagnosis, she underwent a successful single mastectomy at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London.

A friend of Sarah Ferguson told the Mail on Sunday that the surgery lasted eight hours and that she spent four days in intensive care, adding that she feels "lucky to be alive." They said: "The surgery was very long – getting on for eight hours – and it was more involved than people think.

“Today, the message she wants to get out is that she is very grateful to those who saved her and she feels very lucky to be alive. Specifically, the duchess wants to thank the two incredible surgeons Christina Choy and Stuart James who carried out the operation and all the medical team who worked tirelessly to help her."

