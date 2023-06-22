Annabell Rowdon, eight, was ‘mauled like a rag doll’ by the large Anatolian Shepherd which attacked her out of the blue and pulled her to the ground. The animal ripped the flesh from her left forearm breaking both bones before it was pulled off by her horrified grandfather Steven Rowdon, 63, and a dog trainer.

After being rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, Annabell underwent five hours of surgery for the broken bones and nine nasty cuts. Her mum Sonia Rowden, 34, has described the attack as ‘unacceptable’ and says once they identify the owner of the dog, she’ll be taking legal action against them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cambridge Police are currently investigating the incident, which took place on June 11 at 10am. Sonia, from Haverhill, Suffolk, said: "If it had grabbed her face, or heaven forbid her stomach and caught her internal organs, this could have been an entirely different situation.”

Annael was spending the weekend with her Grandfather and that morning she accompanied him to a training course for reactive dogs at a playing field in Horseheath, south of Cambridge. During the session, a large dog, believed to be an Anatolian Shepherd, had a “little go” at his German Shepherd before the owners moved their dogs away from each other.

Most Popular

But a few minutes later, the other dog pulled away from its owner, and pounced on helpless Annabell who was standing just metres away. Steven said: “We were given instructions that the dogs were to be kept on the lead at all times, and under strict control. When it attacked, it bypassed my dog, me, another dog and its owner and made a beeline straight for my granddaughter. It was only for a second or two, but it shook her like a ragdoll.”

Annabell is now recovering at home, but may require further surgery. She has been left shaken by the attack and her family are furious that the dog was allowed to become so out of control.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson, said: “We were called at about 10.20am on Sunday, 11 June, with reports a girl had been bitten by a dog in Linton Road, Horseheath. The eight-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Annabell Rowdon in hospital after being mauled by a dog.