Shannon Canning was last seen in the early hours of Friday (May 19) when she left her home in Keswick Court, Lancaster. She was due to open the Tipple bar - where she works - in the city centre that afternoon, but did not arrive.

Ms Canning had no contact with any of her friends or family since leaving her home. On Wednesday (May 24), divers from the North West Underwater Search Unit were deployed to search the area, assisted by the fire and rescue service and area search team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was later confirmed by police on Wednesday evening that a body they believe to be Ms Canning was recovered from the River Lune. A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we were called today (May 24) at around 4.20pm to a report that a body had been found in the River Lune, near Halton.

Shannon Canning, 24, disappeared in the early hours of Friday after leaving her home in Lancaster.

Most Popular