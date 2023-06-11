Each year, football legends, reality stars, actors and musicians team up for charity match Soccer Aid in a bid to raise money for Unicef. Soccer Aid 2023 will take place today (June 11) at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

The charity match, which sees England take on the Rest of the World, has raised almost £40million for UNICEF over the last 17 years and the event was founded by pop star Robbie Williams.

However, there will be one star who will miss out on this year’s Soccer Aid. Mark Wright has competed in the past six charity matches and will miss out on competing in this year’s Soccer Aid.

The former Towie star often competed in the left-wing position and before he became a reality tv star, he played for a number of lower league clubs. Mark was also offered a short-term deal by Crawley in 2020 where he made his professional debut.

But why will Mark Wright not compete in this year’s Soccer Aid and which stars are lined up for the charity match? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is Mark Wright not at Soccer Aid 2023?

Mark Wright (right) will not compete in this year’s Soccer Aid

The TV star will not compete in the Old Trafford match this year as he already has filming commitments for a number of on-screen projects. According to The Mirror, Mark said in February: "On a personal level I’ve decided not to do Soccer Aid this year. I have done it for six years in a row now and I love it, I love the charity and would love to be involved and still raise money for Unicef.

"If I’m around I’ll maybe still watch the game, but I just need to keep myself free around that time. I need to let someone else have a go and maybe I’ll come back next year but for now I’m going to have a year out."

Soccer Aid 2023 line-up

England

Jill Scott (c)

Paddy McGuinness

Liam Payne

Jermain Defoe

Karen Carney

Tom Grennan

Gary Cahill

Jack Wilshere

Bugzy Malone

Sir Mo Farah

Alex Brooker

Gary Neville

Paul Scholes

Chunkz

Joel Corry

Eni Aluko

David James

Scarlette Douglas

Nicky Butt

Danny Dyer

Asa Butterfield

Tom Hiddleston

Coaches

Stormzy

Emma Hayes

Vicky McClure

Harry Redknapp

David Seaman

Soccer Aid World XI FC

Usain Bolt (c)

Lee Mack

Steven Bartlett

Kem Cetinay

Mo Gilligan

Maisie Adam

Tommy Fury

Heather O’Reilly

Kalyn Kyle

Noah Beck

Ben Foster

Roberto Carlos

Nani

Francesco Totti

Gabriel Batistuta

Leon Edwards

Sam Claflin

Hernan Crespo

Patrice Evra

Niko

Coaches