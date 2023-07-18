Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello have announced that they have separated and are to divorce after seven years of marriage.

The couple issued an official statement to Page Six which says: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Rumours that the Modern Family and Magic Mike stars had gone their separate ways first emerged after Vergara shared snaps of her 51st birthday celebration in Italy surrounded by her band of friends. Fans noticed that Manganiello was nowhere to be seen, neither was a wedding ring.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have been together for nine-years and married since 2015 - Credit: Getty

Both of the television stars have not been seen together since last month when Vergara visited Mangiello in Hoboken, New Jersey on the set of his new project Nonnas.

A source also told Page Six: "Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."

They first met at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2014 and got engaged just six-months later. Sofia and Joe then tied the knot in Florida in 2015.

Do Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have any children?

Sofia Vergara with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara - Credit: Getty

