Spotify Wrapped is an annual highlight for music and podcast lovers who like to see a visual analysis of their listening habits throughout the year. Spotify Wrapped allows music lovers to see which artists, songs and genres they listened to the most - and they also can share the findings with their followers on other social media platforms.

But for some, the yearly Wrapped isn’t enough and many music fans like to see a more regular breakdown of what they’ve been listening to. And although Spotify has created other features like Receiptify, which generates your top tracks into a shop receipt, the latest hype is the Spotify Pie Chart.

What is the Spotify pie chart?

Spotify Pie Chart isn’t a feature created by the Spotify platform but was instead developed by UCLA student Darren Huang. Using the data from your Spotify profile, Spotify Pie lists the artists that you listen to the most in a given month, and breaks down the genres that apply best to your taste.

By tapping on a piece of the pie you can see which artists come under the listed genre - and they can get pretty niche. Some genres that users have come across range from the expected, like rock, pop, k-pop, R&B and hip hop to more avant-garde picks like indietronica, baroque pop, permanent wave, cyberpunk and slush wave.

How do I make my Spotify Pie chart?