A woman who died after being swept into a river during Storm Babet has been named as Wendy Taylor.

The 57-year-old's body was recovered from the Water of Lee at Glen Esk in Scotland, after the area saw "unprecedented" levels of rainfall on Thursday (19 October).

In a statement released by Police Scotland, Wendy's family paid tribute to her as a "beloved" wife, mother, and "grandmother", and a "ray of sunshine". They said: "We are absolutely heartbroken to lose Wendy in such tragic circumstances and are still struggling to come to terms with it.

"Wendy was a beautiful, kind, funny, and caring person. She was a ray of sunshine for everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. She was the beloved wife, best friend, and soulmate in life to George, mother to James, Sally, and Susanna, and granny to India and George.

"Our family would like to thank Police Scotland for their professionalism and sensitivity in recent days, and in particular Paul Morgan of Police Mountain Rescue for recovering Wendy."

Undated handout photo issued by Police Scotland of Wendy Taylor, 57, who died after being swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, on Thursday. Issue Date: Sunday October 22, 2023. Credit: PA

Police Scotland attended the river at around 1:45pm on Thursday (19 October), after reports of a woman being swept away by flooding amid the storm. Wendy's body was found at 4pm, with the force saying there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

The Met Office had issued two rare “red alerts” for rain in eastern Scotland, where people were airlifted from their homes and rescued in boats and canoes.

Wendy is one of four people confirmed to have died as a result of Storm Babet, which saw much of the UK overcome by immense rain and devastated by severe flooding.

Among the victims is father John Gillan, 56, who tragically lost his life after a tree struck the van he was driving along the B2917 in Angus, and Maureen Gilbert, 83, whose traumatised son has told of how he found her body "floating in water" in her flooded home in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Although the majority of the rain caused by Storm Babet has subsided, several "risk-to-life" warnings remain in place - with people living near major rivers in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire told to take particular care.