News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
27 minutes ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
36 minutes ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
16 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
19 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
20 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
Breaking

Storm Mathis: Torrential weather hits the UK with 70mph winds and heavy rain amid Met Office flood warnings

Storm Mathis has been tearing through the UK since Thursday night as the Met Office issued flood warnings that could bring “structural damage to buildings”.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 31st Mar 2023, 07:42 BST- 2 min read

Storm Mathis has arrived on UK shores seeing the country being  battered by heavy 70mph winds and torrential rainfall. It follows Met Office flood warnings with the French-named squall potentially bringing “structural damage to buildings” also.

The cyclonic low pressure system was named by Mateo France - the French Met Office - on Thursday (March 30) as it has made its way over the channel to affect parts of southern England and Wales.  It is warned the storm could cause flash flooding to some areas.

The Met Office forecast reads: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to move eastwards across southern Britain during Thursday evening and Friday morning, bringing spells of strong southerly winds, then a lull, followed by strong west or north westerly winds.

“It is likely that coastal areas will see 50-60 mph gusts, with a low probability of 70mph over exposed hills and headlands with winds probably peaking after they veer west or north westerly. This could lead to some disruption in places. Along with the strong winds, we will also see heavy rain overnight clearing as the low progresses eastwards.”

Most Popular

    It is reported that the strong and wild winds have been caused by an area of low pressure that has made its way to the UK from an area of northern France.

    Storm Mathis is expected to bring winds as strong as 70mph as the Met Office issues flood warnings - Credit: Adobe
    Storm Mathis is expected to bring winds as strong as 70mph as the Met Office issues flood warnings - Credit: Adobe
    Storm Mathis is expected to bring winds as strong as 70mph as the Met Office issues flood warnings - Credit: Adobe

    The Met Office flood warnings that have already been issued across affected areas note that the weather could bring power cuts, as well as the winds possibly causing trees to fall down. The public are also being warned of potential disruption to travel with delays expected to road, air, rail and ferry - so make sure to carefully plan any journey you make on Friday morning.

    Met OfficeWeatherEnglandWales