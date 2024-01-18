The stars of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will reunite for the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrities and professionals from Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will be putting on their dancing shoes once again, as they travel to 30 cities for the live tour.

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her professional partner Vito Coppola received the glitterball trophy for 2023, beating Bobby Brazier with Dianne Buswell and Layton Williams with Nikita Kuzmin to the top spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celebrities and professionals from Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will reunite for Strictly Come Dancing Live! very soon, and here is all you need to know about the live tour.

What to expect from Strictly Come Dancing Live!

The live tour of Strictly Come Dancing is named Strictly Come Dancing Live!, and it brings the popular television dancing competition show to the stage.

Presented by former Strictly professional Janette Manrara, the show will consist of incredible dancing performances alongside fantastic live music from the Strictly Live Tour band.

After performances from celebrities and professionals from the 2023 series, judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel-Horwood, Anton Du Beke will give their verdict, but the real judges are the live audience, who will crown a winner for each live show.

Who are the celebrities and professionals taking part in Strictly Come Dancing Live!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celebrities and professionals confirmed to be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing live tour includes; Bobby Brazier with Dianne Buswell, Annabel Croft with Graziano Di Prima, Krishnan Guru-Murthy with Jowita Pryzstal, Angela Scanlon with Carlos Gu, Ellie Leach with Vito Coppola, Angela Rippon with Kai Widdrington and Layton Williams with Nikita Kuzmin.

The confirmed couples will also be joined by professional dancers such as Nadiya Bychkoba, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh and Nancy Xu.

Ellie and Vito won the glitterball trophy for Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Which cities will Strictly Come Dancing Live! be heading to?

Here are the full list of cities, venues and dates for the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour:

Birmingham Utilita Arena on January 19-21

Sheffield Utilita Arena on January 23

Newcastle Utilita Arena on January 24-25

Glasgow OVO Hydro on January 26-28

Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on January 30-31

Leeds First Direct Arena on February 1-2

Manchester AO Arena on February 3-4

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on February 6-8

London The O2 on February 9-11