Labour shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has taken aim at the Tories ahead of Jeremy Hunt's 2024 budget(Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has taken aim at Jeremy Hunt and the Conservative Party ahead of the 2024 budget announcement.

Reeves said: “This Budget should be the final chapter of fourteen years of economic failure under the Conservatives that has left Britain worse off.

“The Conservatives promised to fix the nation’s roof, but instead they have smashed the windows, kicked the door in and are now burning the house down."

Reeves said that in Labour's view "nothing the Chancellor says or does can undo the economic vandalism of the Conservatives over the past decade."