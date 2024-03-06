The Budget 2024 live: will Jeremy Hunt cut National Insurance or income tax? Latest updates and analysis
Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his most important Budget as Chancellor, with the Tories facing electoral wipe out.
Some polls have Rishi Sunak's party more than 20 points behind Labour, and Hunt is desperate to give the government a Budget boost ahead of the general election later this year. Both the Chancellor and Prime Minister have expressed their desire to cut taxes, however they are constrained by the UK's struggling economy and high borrowing costs. Hunt will deliver the Budget at around 12.30pm after Sunak has faced Prime Minister's Questions.
Did the Chancellor’s last Budget deliver what it promised?
We've taken a look back at the last Spring Statement to see just how much progress has been made on Hunt's previous promises.
'The Tories promised to fix the nation’s roof... they are now burning the house down'
Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has taken aim at Jeremy Hunt and the Conservative Party ahead of the 2024 budget announcement.
Reeves said: “This Budget should be the final chapter of fourteen years of economic failure under the Conservatives that has left Britain worse off.
“The Conservatives promised to fix the nation’s roof, but instead they have smashed the windows, kicked the door in and are now burning the house down."
Reeves said that in Labour's view "nothing the Chancellor says or does can undo the economic vandalism of the Conservatives over the past decade."
She added: “The country needs change, not another failed Budget or the risk of five more years of Conservative chaos. Under Keir Starmer’s leadership, the Labour Party has changed and is now the party of economic responsibility. Only Labour has long term plan to deliver more jobs, more investment and to make working people better off.”
What can we expect from today's announcement?
NationalWorld Politics Editor Ralph Blackburn has given his predictions ahead of budget announcement later today.
Tax cuts have been a key part of Tory Party policy for some times but the Chancellor will be very concerned about making any tax cuts that could risk fuelling inflation - after all he got his job after Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-Budget.
Hunt also looks likely to cut National Insurance once again. In the autumn, the Chancellor slashed this by two percentage points - from 12% to 10% - and it’s thought he wants to go further.
