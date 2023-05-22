Little Mermaid fans can transform into Ariel for a day thanks to a new Under the Sea Spa experience. The themed day comes as the 2023 live-action version of the Disney classic hits cinemas this week.

While Ariel dreams of being where the people are on land in the beloved movie, mermaid lovers can preview the princess' life underwater in a new spa experience. As well as being treated to seaweed and salt-themed treatments, guests will also be able to try out a mermaid tail of their own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The live-action version of Disney's classic The Little Mermaid is set to hit cinemas up and down the country from this Friday (May 26). In honour of its central mermaid character, Ariel, SpaSeekers.com is hosting a nautical-themed experience for fans to unwind.

As well as getting the opportunity to live out their dream of being a mermaid by splashing about with a tail of their own, Disney fans will be able to choose from three sea-inspired treatments. From a facial to a detox wrap, the treatments showcase the collagen-stimulating and bioactive components of Hebridean seaweed.

Most Popular

So, where exactly is the spa experience taking place, and how can Little Mermaid fans book a space?

How Disney fans can book the Under the Sea Spa Day experience

Advertisement

Advertisement

SpaSeekers.com's Little Mermaid experience is in collaboration with the NYX Holborn Hotel's Rena Spa. The central London venue is set to invite Disney fans to its spa next month on June 13.