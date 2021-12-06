The Most Instagram Worthy Christmas Markets in Europe
Christmas spirit is in the air! Whether you’re looking for a cozy way to spend a winter’s night or indulge in delicious food, the Christmas markets are a wonderful choice.
The experts at OnlineMoneyAdvisor.co.uk decided to find out which European city has the most Instagram worthy Christmas market. This was done by collecting the number of hashtags each one had generated.
Here are the most Insta-shared European Christmas markets ranked
Ranking
Christmas Market/City
Country
Number of Instagram Hashtags
1
Strasbourg
France
16,981
2
Vienna
Austria
16,669
3
Budapest
Hungary
9,913
4
Prague
Czech Republic
8,511
5
Cologne
Germany
5,134
6
Tallinn
Estonia
4,665
7
Nuremberg
Germany
4,040
8
Brussels
Belgium
2,842
9
Dresden
Germany
2,107
10
Basel
Switzerland
2,004
11
Salzburg
Austria
1,808
12
Copenhagen
Denmark
1,622
13
Zagreb
Croatia
1,469
14
Edinburgh
Scotland
661
The title of the most Insta-shared Christmas market in Europe goes to Strasbourg, France. This generated 16,981 hashtags on the social media platform.
The city’s festive market is called Christkindesmäkir and is actually the oldest Christmas market in the country.
Following very closely is the Christmas market in snowy Vienna, Austria (16,669 Instagram hashtags). The Viennese Christmas town has a variety of festive activities - from an ice skating rink to reindeer rides.
The third most photographed Christmas market on Instagram can be found in Budapest, Hungary. The Advent Feast at the Basilica had 9,913 hashtags on the platform.
This Christmas market can be found around the country’s largest church, St. Stephen’s Basilica, and its festivities continue until January.
Ranking in fourth and fifth place respectively are Prague, Czech Republic (8,511 hashtags) and Cologne, Germany (5,134 hashtags). Interestingly, the research showed that 3 of the 14 cities with the most Instagrammable Christmas markets are situated in Germany.
And the least Insta-shared European Christmas market is…
The Christmas market in Edinburgh, Scotland ranked last having only 661 Instagram hashtags (16,320 less than Strasbourg, France). Nonetheless, its Christmas tree maze seems like enough of a reason to visit it throughout the festive season.
How we collected our information
- OnlineMoneyAdvisor.co.uk sought to discover the European city with the most Instagrammable Christmas market.
- In order to compile a comprehensive seed list, multiple articles containing lists of popular European Christmas markets were used, including: Times Travel, Condé Nast Traveler and European Best Destinations.
- Only cities that appeared more than once across the different articles were taken into consideration.
- A refined seed list of 14 cities across Europe which have Christmas markets was created.
- Following, each city was manually inputted into Instagram utilising the search variation #citychristmasmarket and the number of hashtags generated was recorded. Search variations, such as: #christmasmarketvienna, #praguechristmasmarkets and #baslerweihnachtsmarkt were used in order to obtain accurate results.
- All cities were then ranked based on the amount of hashtags each Christmas market had generated, so that the European city with the most Instagrammable Christmas market could be determined.
- All data was collected on 23 November 2021 and is subject to change.