These heart-warming images show children attending school in capes - which help combat air pollution

This is driven by a desire to help the planet (64 per cent), keep their family and friends safe (49 per cent) and protect future generations (41 per cent).

A further 81 per cent of the kids believe they have the power to help change the world.

Michael Lewis, E.ON UK CEO, said: “Air pollution in our communities is something that we can’t always detect, but we know that children are exposed to it daily, whether that be on their journey to and from school or running around the playground.

“From our research, it’s clear that this is something parents and children are actively worrying about, so it’s hugely important that we do something to help reduce this and clear the air.

“The Air Heroes capes are a fun, engaging way to encourage children and their parents to think about the serious impact we have on our environment on a daily basis.

"We hope we can continue to educate and encourage people to make changes to their daily routine, even if it’s small changes, such as walking to school one day each week.”