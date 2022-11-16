This Morning host Phillip Schofield has doubled down, and said that himself and Holly Willoughby were ‘unfairly targeted’ after the queue jumping scandal earlier this year. Schofield spoke out about the incident on Dan Wootton’s Tonight programme on GB News on Tuesday.

The This Morning presenters came under fire when they were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state following her death. The move landed Holly and Phillip in hot water and outraged people started a petition to have them removed from the ITV programme. It was signed by almost 79,000 people.

In the interview Scofield was asked about apologising and replied: “ Why would I apologise?”. He went on to explain: “ You’ve already seen that 700 other journalists did exactly the same thing.”

Schofield was also asked whether he felt "vindicated" to which the Dancing On Ice presenter added: "I think that it was a shame that what happened, happened." He went on to claim that he and Holly were unfairly targeted after the incident.

Most Popular

Shortly after the incident garnered a heated response the duo were forced to issue a statement live on This Morning, in which they stated that they were given "official permission" to enter the hall.

Holly Willoughby said: "The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back, in contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

She continued: "None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen. We, of course, respected those rules – however, we realise that it may have looked like something else. And therefore, totally understand the reaction."

ITV also issued a statement which read: "We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme. They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event."

Advertisement