Hotel chain Travelodge has announced the successful completion of phase one of its budget-luxe hotel upgrade. A total of 65 of the chain’s hotels have undergone the redesign in the last 36 weeks.

Highlights of the new design include carpets made from recycled fishing nets and plastic bottles, low energy lighting installed throughout the hotel with motion sensing controls and aerated showers and taps in the en-suite bathrooms. Other new features include spacious desks and desk chairs, blackout curtains and complimentary tea or coffee facilities.

In addition to the upgrade, three new-build budget-luxe Travelodge hotels were also opened in the last six months. Two of these hotels are located in London, at Docklands and Wimbledon, both within walking distance to the DLR and tube/ train station. The third hotel is situated in Hexham, the gateway to Hadrian’s Wall.

Karen Broughton, Travelodge chief sales & marketing officer said: “We are delighted to have upgraded 65 of our Travelodge hotels across the UK to our new budget-luxe design in just 36 weeks. This refit is our most radical transformation to date and is a complete overhaul of the existing design. Our in-house refit team have been working around the clock during the last nine months and have literally upgraded around two Travelodge hotels per week, which is no mean feat.

“The first phase of our budget-luxe hotel upgrade programme has been a huge success and with our three new-build budget-luxe hotels, the new concept has been well received by our business and leisure customers. With more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type, thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches like our budget-luxe concept really matter in today’s world when staying away for business or leisure.”

“ It is our intention to upgrade all of our hotel portfolio to the new budget-luxe format. In addition, all new build Travelodge hotels will also feature our budget-luxe design. We will be launching the next phase of our budget luxe hotel upgrade this spring.”

How to book rooms at Travelodge

Bookings at Travelodge Hotels can be made through the official website . Here, prices and availability for each of the chain’s hotels around the UK, can be found.

Full list of Travelodge Hotels included in the upgrade

