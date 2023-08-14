The family of a woman who sadly died following a car crash on the A36 near Upton Scudamore in Wiltshire has released a touching tribute to a “much loved grandmother and mother”.

The collision occurred on Friday, August 11 at around 2pm. It involved two cars and a HGV lorry. Yvonne Faulkner, who was in her 70s, died in the crash and a further two people were also seriously injured.

Her family said: “Yvonne Faulkner was a much loved grandmother and mother who enjoyed life and was looking forward to her next holiday in September cruising around Iceland.

“She was loving, kind and fiercely loyal to her family and friends. Her grandchildren were a tremendous source of pride to her and she enjoyed every one of their achievements.”

Her grandson Joe said: “She was a great nan and always supported me. I will always remember her and try to make her proud.”

Her son Andrew said: “To lose my mother like this is such a shock but I will hold on to the many great memories I have of her and her sheer determination to enjoy life and the love she showed her family.