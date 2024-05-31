Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I visited Ibiza for the first time as a woman in my 20s - and I learned there’s another side to the world-renowned party destination.

I was part of a small group of journalists invited by We Are Lotus, a travel-specialist marketing agency, for a two-night stay at TRS Ibiza Hotel - the island’s only five-star all-inclusive hotel that is only for adults.

This 378-room hotel, owned by Palladium Hotel Group, is situated a 10 minute walk away from the vibrant centre of San Antonio, and promises a true taste of luxury. It is now in its third term, and offers panoramic views from the rooftop bar, three spacious swimming pools, and gourmet restaurants. Needless to say, I was very excited for my first trip to the island.

I arrived at Manchester Airport for my 8.30am flight and soon found myself onboard Ryanair’s Ibiza-bound party plane for the next two-and-a-half hours. Despite getting splattered in Malibu by the two women beside me, I quickly learned this was the place to be as Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague was just rows away from me for her sister’s hen do.

Reporter Kirsty Hamilton was invited to review TRS Ibiza Hotel - the island's only adult-only all-inclusive resort.

By around 1pm, I had arrived at TRS Ibiza Hotel. I was given The Signature Level wristband which gives unique perks, before being shown to my breath-taking room - the Suite Seafront View. Normally a girl on a budget, this room was bigger than the one I live in, and it actually cost more for one night here than my monthly rent and bills combined.

With views of the pool and the Mediterranean sea from TWO balconies, it took me a minute to pick my jaw up from the floor. But with my stomach rumbling, I soon ran down to meet the others for lunch at Capricho, a self-serve buffet style restaurant, with a massive range of options.

Pictured is the Suite Seafront View at TRS Ibiza Hotel, in San Antonio.

As we were waiting for someone else to join our group in the evening, I spent the first day mostly fighting to stay awake on the pool-side Bali bed while slurping down unlimited strawberry daiquiris.

When the sun began to set, we visited the Gravity Sky Lounge, a rooftop bar with a stunning infinity pool that reflected the sky. Following a glass of wine, we went to Helios for dinner, and sat on the terrace overlooking the ocean.

The Gravity Sky Lounge offered panoramic views of the sunset.

I don’t doubt for a second that many visitors staying at this hotel will be heading out to the clubs, because after all, that is what Ibiza is known for. The main bar in the lobby was fairly quiet, but I couldn’t have been happier to get served quickly without having to pay a penny. If anything I had sympathy for those going out to Ushuaia and Amnesia only to be pressed up against sweaty bodies, and paying anywhere from €60 for a round.

The following day was where the real excitement started. After breakfast, we went to the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness and I stretched out my stiff body in a calming, outdoor yoga session with Julio. This was then followed by a back massage. Safe to say it was a better morning to my general routine of rolling out of bed and out the door to work.

Yoga was held in a quiet secure garden which makes up the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness area.

The hotel can arrange excursions for those that want to break away from the resort bubble, and so that afternoon we were taken to San Antonio where we met the man behind Take Off Ibiza.

Carlos and his assistant sailor, who have entertained the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Jason Statham, took us along the south of the coast before we stopped for a dip in the bright blue ocean. For around three hours, we lounged around on the boat drinking sangria and chatting away under the sun.

The sea surrounding Ibiza was a clear blue, although still a bit cold in the early summer for swimming.

On our return to the hotel, we toured around the resort and were shown a variety of rooms at different budgets on offer, some of which had their own jacuzzies and private pools. We then watched the sunset from the rooftop, before dining in El Gaucho.

My stay was certainly a whirlwind, but it was fantastic. While I still let myself get floored by a hangover at least once a month, I’m increasingly more excited about being sober and exploring my surroundings.