True crime and cold cases this Saturday on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565
Shots! TV is broadcasting a day of true crime and cold cases this Saturday. Our true crime episodes cover chilling crimes that have traumatised communities and shine a light on cold cases that remain unsolved. Our expert, local journalists work closely with the families and loved ones of victims to tell their real-life stories.
Cases featured will include the unsolved murder of Lindsay Rimer, the disappearance of Charlene Downes and the murder of Julia Wallace. Local journalists review these tragic cases in detailed mini-documentaries.
Tune in to Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 or stream live on shotstv.com this Saturday 19th April from 8am to midnight for the below listings of documentaries, as well as additional stories.
True Crime Saturday TV Schedule
|Documentary
|Time
|True Crime: Cold Cases: The Murder of Lindsay Rimer
|10.30am
|True Crime: Cold Cases: The Riddle of Cheslyn Hay
|11am
|True Crime: Cold Cases: The Murder of Michaela Hague
|12.15pm
|True Crime: Cold Cases: The Murder of Patricia Grainger
|12.30pm
|True Crime: Revisited: The Murder of Sacad Ali
|12.45pm
|True Crime: Revisited: The Murder of Annette Wade
|1pm & 8.30pm
|True Crime: Cold Cases: The Disappearance of Charlene Downes
|2.30pm
|Knife Crime: The Lasting Impact
|3.30pm
|True Crime: Revisited: The Doctor Who Tried to Kill
|4.30pm
|True Crime: Revisited: The Handless Corpse
|5pm
|True Crime: Revisited: One of the world’s most prolific fraudsters
|6pm
|True Crime Cold Case: The Murder of Julia Wallace
|10.30pm
|Lured To Her Death: The Murder of Sasha Marsden
|11pm
Shots! TV is National World’s video website specialising in true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Our true crime episodes cover devastating and shocking real-life stories.
