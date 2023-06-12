Two children have been found dead in Stoke-on-Trent with one woman arrested in relation to the case

Two children, aged seven and 11, were found unresponsive at a property in Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday (June 11) and died at the scene. Police have said a local woman, aged 49, has been arrested and remains in custody.

A man in his 40s has also been taken to hospital for treatment, but it’s been reported that his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staffordshire Police said officers were initially called to a car wash on nearby Campbell Street after reports of an attack involving a man and a woman. Officers then visited the home on Flax Street where they found the children.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the children. I cannot imagine the pain and shock they are feeling. We also understand the concern felt locally around this incident and the speculation around what has happened.

Most Popular

"We can now confirm that the two people who lost their lives are an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl. Our priority was to inform the family before confirming the ages of the children. They are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

Two children have been found dead in Stoke-on-Trent with one woman arrested in relation to the case