Bus fares in the United Kingdom are set to become more affordable as the government introduces a £2 cap amid the cost of living crisis. The initiative will be followed by 130 operators across the country, but does not include London.

The £60 million scheme will be funded by the Department for Transport and will put a limit on the price of one-way or single journeys. It comes during one of the worst recessions in UK history as inflation sits at 10.1% and energy costs continue to soar.

Currently in England, the average one-way bus fare is priced at £2.80 which rises to more than £5 in more rural areas where services are limited. The new £2 cap on single journeys is set to also include a price freeze of £1 on children’s tickets and will be introduced from January to March 2023.

Stagecoach and National Express are two of the main bus operators that have committed to the new government initiative. It aims to make it easier and cheaper for passengers to get to work, school and other commitments.

Richard Holden, who is the UK bus minister, issued a statement which reads: “Brits love buses. They’re the most popular form of public transport in England, making up half of all journeys.”

