NHS junior doctors will strike for 72 hours from 7am, on Wednesday (June 14). It is their third strike in an ongoing pay dispute and is expected to lead to the cancellation of many routine care appointments.

As the UK is currently experiencing a heatwave in many parts of the country, NHS bosses are urging people to use services sensibly as more pressure is put on A&E units. Junior doctors, who account for nearly half the medical workforce, are striking from routine and emergency care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NHS England has said the health service would have to prioritise emergency and life-saving care during the strike action. The hot weather is causing a high demand for urgent services - and the NHS is urging people to avoid the sun at the hottest time of day and drink plenty of fluids.

As well as heat-stroke, hot weather also brings an increase in heart failure and kidney problems. It also results in high rates of sprains and fractures and respiratory problems.

Most Popular

During the three day strike, consultants are being drafted in to provide cover, but the amount is expected to be less than during previous junior doctors’ strikes, in March and April. Up to 47,600 junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) union, are expected to strike.

NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: "The NHS is facing significant disruption this week, with a three-day strike that is set to be exacerbated by the ongoing hot weather.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: "Emergency, urgent and critical care will be prioritised this week but some patients will unfortunately have had their appointments postponed - if you haven’t been contacted to reschedule, please do continue to attend your planned appointment.

NHS England figures show 16,992 patients visited A&E