High pressure is set to cause temperatures to soar over 30C in some parts of the UK, making them hotter than California in the US. Warmer weather is expected for some towards the end of the week once heavy rain has passed.

Tropical air is set to bring warmer temperatures from the middle of the week, meaning that parts of southeast England could reach 32C on Friday. The Met Office has forecast the warmer temperatures for some part of the country which will be higher than the 26C forecasted for Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, rainy weather will start the week, with The Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for rain for Wales and the north of England. Two inches of rain is set to fall on Monday, which is about half a month’s worth for parts of Northern Wales.

The UK experienced its sixth-wettest July on record last month, with flooding and strong winds from Storm Antoni bringing further disruption into the start of August.