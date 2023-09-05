Watch more videos on Shots!

After a somewhat wet and gloomy August, the UK has started September with a heatwave. The Met Office has revealed that certain parts of the country will bask in 32C temperatures this week as we move into autumn.

According to the forecasters, temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday, September 6, and Thursday, September 7, possibly extending through sections of the south and southeast and potentially matching the year’s record of 32.2C in June.

The hot period is expected to last until the weekend, after which temperatures will return to the September average. The UK Health Security Agency has also issued a yellow alert across all of England besides the northeast until 9pm on Sunday (September 10).

Official heatwave criteria will be met for large parts of southern UK this week, with temperatures likely to remain high into the weekend for much of England and Wales, the Met Office said.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said : “High pressure is situated to the southeast of the UK, which is bringing more settled conditions and temperatures well above average for the time of year.

“While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to see some unseasonably high temperatures.

“An active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic has helped to amplify the pattern across the North Atlantic, pushing the jet stream well to the north of the UK, allowing some very warm air to be drawn north.

“It’s a marked contrast to the much of meteorological summer, when the UK was on the northern side of the jet stream with cooler air and more unsettled weather.”

The Met Office also said it will remain “uncomfortably warm overnight” especially in the south, with a chance of tropical nights, which is when overnight temperatures remain in excess of 20C.

However, despite the sizzling temperatures, the north and west of Scotland will see some periods of showery rain instead, with a chance of some thundery showers crossing areas to the west from Tuesday.

UK’s 5-day forecast

Tuesday, September 5

Any mist or fog clearing to leave another dry and sunny day. Cloudier in the far north but drier than previous days. Becoming very warm or hot, especially inland. Overnight, remaining dry with clear spells for most, though mist and fog developing in places especially for southern and eastern regions. Another uncomfortably warm night for sleeping.

Wednesday, September 6

Any fog clearing and low cloud slowly retreating back towards coasts through the morning to leave another dry and sunny day for most. Feeling very warm or hot.

Outlook for Thursday, September 7 to Saturday, September 9