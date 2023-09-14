Watch more videos on Shots!

Gloomy and rainy days appear to be on the cards for much of the UK, before temperatures will once again climb up by the end of the week. According to the Met Office , the south will experience warmer weather, with more showers predicted in the week to come.

Forecasters said showers and sunny spells are likely for many on Thursday (September 14), as a band of cloud persists across central parts for much of the day, breaking September’s longest heat spell .

On Friday, showers are expected to get heavier across northern areas with some other regions also experiencing stronger downpours locally. However, much of England and Wales will be largely fine and dry weather, after some early morning mist.

Speaking on the 10-day trend, meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “A combination of the heat building and the jet stream pushing northwards may well trigger some more thunderstorms - a bit like last weekend with the heat coming from the south, we are expecting some big downpours.”

Even though this week has been cooler than last, when the UK had a seven-day heat wave, the longest ever recorded for the month of September, temperatures are anticipated to soar again on Saturday.

Southern locations, including towns such as Kent, Sussex, and Greater London, may face hotter temperatures on Saturday, with the mercury anticipated to rise to 25-26C, according to the Met Office.

Deakin said: “It is likely to be very warm in the south, but again not as hot as last weekend, but certainly temperatures will be in their high 20s in places.”

According to the Met Office’s long-range weather forecast from September 18 to 27 , the unsettled period will continue for the rest of September with fairly widespread rain or thundery showers. However, these will be tied into a warm, humid air mass which should clear to the east in this early period.

Much of the UK will see more rainy days to come, the Met Office has said.

UK 5-day weather forecast

Thursday (September 14)

Winds easing in the north with showers and sunny spells for many, however a band of cloud with outbreaks of rain will persist for much of the day across central areas. Average temperatures but becoming warmer in the south.

Tonight, a band of cloud with outbreaks of rain, locally heavy, will develop and push northwards overnight. Elsewhere largely dry with clear spells and scattered showers, these mostly in the far north.

Friday (September 15)

Further spells of rain, locally heavy across northern areas. Much of England and Wales is largely fine and dry, after some early morning mist. Becoming warm in the south.

Saturday (September 16) and Sunday (September 17)