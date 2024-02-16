Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the moment a man had his £1,000 iPhone yanked from his hand by a moped-riding thief - in broad daylight.

Peter, who did not want to give his surname, had the new device grabbed while walking in south London earlier this month.

He was in the Tower Bridge area when the rider snuck up behind him and grabbed the phone before making off.

Peter, 28, spotted a CCTV camera on a nearby shop and managed to secure footage of the incident.

Police are investigating the February 10 theft but so far no arrests have been made.

Victim Peter said: "I know how notorious these moped thieves are. I always thought I was vigilant enough to not have it happen to me. I was walking to my driving theory exam and had my phone out to check on the map. Suddenly I felt a bump on my right shoulder and in a split second, I could feel the guy on the moped had put his hand on my phone.

"The criminal then jumped onto the road and crossed two traffic lanes. I stopped chasing him because of the traffic - I didn’t want to put myself in danger and be hit by a car. It seemed like they had been trailing behind me for some time - otherwise why would he be on the pedestrian walkway?"

Peter got the iPhone - which retails for around £1,000 - for Christmas. The device was unlocked when it was stolen - so he fears he could have his data stolen.

Peter said: "I was quite worried as my phone was unlocked when it was snatched. I don’t want the criminal to have access to my data and bank details."

Peter and his girlfriend reported the crime to the Metropolitan Police. It is believed the same vehicle has been involved in multiple thefts of the same nature in London. The couple are frustrated the culprits are yet to be caught.

