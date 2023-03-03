Walkers has announced a new Quavers crisp flavour will be rolling out to supermarkets soon, almost 21 years on from the last new flavour to launch, which was Quavers Streaky Bacon in August 2002.

The new Quavers BBQ Sauce will officially be available nationwide from March 6. Quavers BBQ Sauce features the same light and melty texture that the nation is familiar with, but will be accompanied with a sweet, smoky BBQ sauce flavour to give a unique flavour, the company says.

Quavers BBQ is set to join the much loved Quavers line-up, which saw the return of Quavers Prawn Cocktail and Quavers Salt & Vinegar which were re-launched last year after customer demand.

Quavers BBQ Sauce will be available in Asda supermarkets nationwide from March 6, 2023. They will be exclusive to Asda for a month, before being rolled out across all supermarkets nationwide from April 6 2023.

Katherine Cook, marketing manager, Walkers said: “We are a nation of BBQ lovers with over half of Brits revealing the BBQ flavour can be reminiscent of special times when friends and family come together.

“We’re so excited to launch the first ever BBQ Sauce Quavers edition. BBQ Sauce is immensely popular, not only within the Walkers community, but for a huge array of people across the UK.

