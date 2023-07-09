Taylor Swift continues to make fans’ dreams come true and has transported us Swifties back to 2010 with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). She also brought her pal, and fan favourite ex, Taylor Lautner with her.

The highly anticipated release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) lived up to the hype, and Swift brought out all the stops for its special celebration during The Eras Tour show in Kansas City. Not only did she celebrate by adding Long Live (Taylor’s Version) to the setlist for fans to scream along to, but she also debuted a brand new music video for the first single from the album ‘I Can See You’.

Fans had suspected Lautner would appear in a music video for Swift but were overjoyed with the surprising result. Back in 2009, the exes formerly known as Taylor Squared, were a pop culture phenomenon with fans obsessed with the fact they had the same name. Not to mention their adorable meet cute while filming a romcom together.

Though the relationship was short lived, Lautner is a favourite ex among Taylor’s fans with Swift only ever having nice things to say. Lautner is also the subject of her song ‘Back to December (Taylor’s Version)’ which features on her latest rerecord.

So, what is the history between Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner? Here’s everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner: Relationship timeline

2009

Swift landed one of her first acting gigs in which she and Taylor Lautner played high school love interests in the 2010 movie Valentine’s Day.

Summer 2009

Rumours began to circulate that the couple were dating in late summer 2009.

October 2009

Taylor Swift hosted SNL in which she performed a musical monologue where she confirmed that the pair were a couple. She said: “If you’re wondering if I might be dating the werewolf from Twilight,” before blowing a kiss, waving, winking and mouthing, "Hi Taylor!" After applause, she added: “I’m not gonna comment on that In my monologue.”

September to November 2009

Throughout September to November, Swift and Lautner were spotted in public at a number of events including the infamous 2009 VMA’s. The actor was also seen hugging Swift during an October 2009 stop on her Fearless tour in Chicago.

December 2009

This time it was Lautner’s time to host SNL and this time the actor joked about how he didn’t defend Swift when Kanye West stormed the stage during her VMAs speech in September. "What I really wanted to do was this," Lautner said before fighting a cardboard cut-out of the rapper.

December 2009

Us Weekly reported in December 2009 that the couple had ended their three-month relationship. Swift confirmed the break-up with her song ‘Back to December’ on her third album. She sings: “Wishin’ I’d realised what I had when you were mine / I’d go back to December, turn around and make it alright / I go back to December all the time / You gave me all your love and all I gave you was goodbye.”

October 2010

While promoting Speak Now in 2010, Swift told Glamour that Lautner was “one of my best friends,” she added: “He’s wonderful, and we’ll always be close. I’m so thankful for that."

2023

Lautner spoke about the infamous 2009 VMA moment on his wife’s (also called Taylor and wonderful) podcast. He said: “[I] was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit. I presented the award to her, so I gave her the award [and] I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her. In the middle of giving her thank you speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage.”

He added: “I can barely hear it. I can’t see them. I’m just assuming that this whole thing was a practised and rehearsed skit because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage, interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn’t make sense. He jumped off, she finished [and] the second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. No, that wasn’t good.’”

July 2023

Lautner appeared in Swift’s music video for ‘I Can See You’ from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). The video premiered at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, which Lautner and his wife attended.

Lautner joined Joey King and Presely Cash, who also star in the video, on stage with the singer. Before he joined the stage, Swift said: “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video”. Swift added: “He and his wife [Taylor Dome] have become some of my closest friends and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”