What’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ for Halloween 2022?

As the spooky season is almost upon us, here is a list of all Halloween films coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ in 2022.

By Will Millar
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 1:20 pm

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ have announced all the shows arriving just in time for Halloween.

It’s that time of the year again, the time to curl up on the sofa with your family, friends, a potential loved one… and sink your teeth into a cheesy slasher or a nail-biting fright.

Luckily Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ have you covered. From the gruesome Netflix original docu-drama series, DAHMER - which has already taken the world by storm - to classic thrillers such as Hannibal.

Here’s a round-up of every flick coming to streaming services for Halloween 2022.

    If your fascination with true crime is yet to peak, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) will be a welcome addition for those looking for a crime-related series binge.

    Here’s the entire list of shows coming to streaming services for Halloween 2022:

    Netflix 

    Evans as Dahmer in the new Netflix show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

    September 

    • Phantom Pups (2022)
    • DAHMER (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) 

    October 

    • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) 
    • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)
    • Nailed It! (Season 7 – Halloween Series) 
    • The Midnight Club (Season 1) 
    • Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) 
    • The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)
    • The School for Good and Evil (2022)
    • 28 Days Haunted (Season 1) 
    • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (2022)
    • Daniel Spellbound (Season 1) 
    • Wendell & Wild (2022)

    November  

    • Wednesday (Season 1)
    • 1899 (2022)
    • Troll (2022) 

    Amazon Prime 

    Jennifers body will come to Amazon Prime in October, just in time for Halloween

    October

    • Run Sweetheart Run (2020)
    • The Devil’s Hour (2022)
    • Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
    • Audrey Rose (1977)
    • Burnt Offerings (1976)
    • Hannibal (2001)
    Hannibal (2001) with Anthony Hopkins is also coming to Amazon Prime this Halloween

    • Hostel (2006)
    • Jennifer’s Body (2009)
    • Murder Bury Win (2020)
    • My Bloody Valentine (2009)
    • Piranha 3D (2010)
    • Shutter Island (2010)
    • The Devil Inside (2012)
    • The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
    • American Horror Story S10 (2021)
    • Unhuman (2022)

    Disney+

    October 

    • The Walking Dead: The Final Season (2022)
    • American Horror Stories – Season 2 (2022)
    • Marvel’s Werewolf By Night (2022)
    • Candy (2022)
