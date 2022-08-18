Black Friday is a day which has become synonymous with bagging great deals in shops and online.

Shopping centres become a frenzy of activity for 24 hours as people look to snap up huge discounts on products.

Originally becoming big in the USA, Black Friday is still a relatively new concept here in the UK but we’ve been swept into the euphoria more and more each year, with over £8.57 billion being spent on online sales in the UK on Black Friday 2019.

In 2013 Asda became the first main retailer in the UK to launch huge discount deals on Black Friday, and in the years that followed other shops followed.

The rise in online sales has contributed to a significant rise in the amount spent on the internet each Black Friday.

Here’s what you need to know about the shopping event in 2022.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday always falls at around the same time each year, which is the Friday after Thanksgiving in the USA.

This usually pinpoints Black Friday anywhere between 23 and 29 November.

In 2022, Black Friday is 25 November although deals tend to launch in the week leading up to the event and sometimes even earlier.

Which retailers will take part in Black Friday 2022?

Many of the highstreet brands in the UK take part in Black Friday, and 2022 is likely to be no different.

Retailers do not disclose whether or not they are taking part in Black Friday or what deals they will have until much closer to the date.

Some of the biggest retailers who always take part in the event are Amazon, John Lewis, Argos, Currys and Boots.

When is Cyber Monday?

The last Monday in November is known as Cyber Monday, which is another day dedicated to significant retail discounts.

As the name suggests, this is a day of huge online sales rather than high street shops.