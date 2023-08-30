The Red Arrows are gearing up for another busy weekend of displays as they rapidly approach the end of their season. The iconic RAF display team have just 13 displays left of a packed summer calendar before they wrap up for the year and go back into training.

The Met Office are forecasting a wet weekend for most of the UK with many hoping the weather will not dampen their chances at being able to see the Red Arrows.The RAF team have previously performed at the British Grand Prix and the Isle of Man TT with displays still set to fly at the Bournemouth Air Festival display and Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show.

Each year millions of people come out to see the display team at various events up and down the country and are an iconic part of the summer season. Squadron Leader Tom Bould, who also pilots Red 1, said the team was excited to support dozens of events for the team’s 59th season. Speaking on the RAF news page , he said: “Irrespective of the location, these events bring together individuals of all ages and backgrounds and are among the most important and valuable dates in a community’s calendar.

“For families, an airshow is an experience shared by generations, with each remembering when they first attended an event and the wonder, sights and sounds of flying.The events often provide many young people with their first taste of aviation – and a chance to start thinking about a future career. Our team members are testimony to where those early dreams can lead.

“While some may be enthused to become a pilot, others will be passionate about engineering or one of the countless support roles that power aviation globally.”

Here is everywhere you can see the Red Arrows this weekend.

Red Arrows schedule August 31 - September 3

RAF Marham Families Day Display - August 31

Bournemouth Air Festival Display - August 31

Bournemouth Air Festival Display - September 1

Bournemouth Air Festival Display - September 2

Bournemouth Air Festival Display - September 3