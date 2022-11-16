The Great British Bake Off came to a close on Tuesday evening after nine weeks of competition, and crowned their winner. However, as the show began fans were quick to notice that host Noel Fielding was not in his usual place next to co-host Matt Lucas.

Lucas was quick to explain to the contestants and viewers that the Mighty Boosh star "wasn’t feeling well" and wouldn’t be joining them. Noel was unfortunately absent for the first day of the final meaning that he missed the signature bake and the showstopper.

Fans of the show were quick to share their thoughts on social media with one viewer writing on Twitter: "Gutted that Noel is missing the final! #GBBO." Another user also wrote on Twitter: "No Noel?? Can’t cope!!! #GBBO."

The finale episode saw Syabira, Sandro and Abdul go head-to-head in the final three baking challenges of season 13. The contestants took to the iconic white tent one final time for 2022 with hopes of impressing the judges and taking home the star baker prize. So, who won the 13th series of the show?

Who won the Great British Bake Off 2022?

The judges revealed that Syabira, 32, from London, was this year’s winner. This wasn’t a surprise to many as Syabira has been a strong contender from the first week, and picked up the star baker title multiple times across the series.

Syabira spoke about her win and said: "Thank you so much. I can’t believe it. Honestly, it hasn’t sunk in yet, this is the biggest achievement in my life. All the hard work, all the trial and error, it has all been worth it. I am very very proud."

