Wilko: Shoppers issued urgent warning over fake Wilko websites scam with massive discounts
Wilko collapsed into administration earlier this month - putting 12,000 jobs and 400 stores at risk.
Shoppers have been issued an urgent warning over a fake Wilko website scam offering massive discounts. According to The Guardian, at least 10 fake websites claiming to offer Wilko products at reduced rates have emerged since the retailer’s closure.
Wilko has stopped selling online after collapsing into administrators earlier this month with products only available to buy in stores. Wilko’s administrators at PwC are trying to get the fake sites shut down.
PwC said: “We have been made aware of a number of fake Wilko websites which are offering Wilko products at heavily discounted prices. These websites are not genuine and have been set up to scam users, the only legitimate Wilko website is www.wilko.com. We would like to remind our customers that all Wilko sales are now in-store and you are unable to purchase items online.”
How to report scams
You can report suspicious websites to the National Cyber Security Centre. If you think a scammer has got hold of your bank details, contact your bank immediately.
You can also call the 159 hotline, which will connect you to your bank.