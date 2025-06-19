The Luxear cooling blanket is designed to reduce stress and improve sleep, with a silky soft finish that’s gentle on both skin and hair. | Luxear

As Britain bakes in its fourth heatwave of the summer, the Luxear Cooling Blanket is winning praise from thousands of UK buyers claiming it’s the only thing helping them sleep.

With the UK now sweltering through its fourth heatwave of the summer, we’ve all been reaching for anything that might take the edge off the relentless heat – from fans and air con units to ice-cold drinks. So it’s little wonder that even a blanket promising to keep you cool is catching people’s attention.

That’s exactly the pitch for the Luxear Cooling Blanket, designed with Arc-Chill 3.0 tech and jade nanoparticle fibres to give a cold-to-the-touch feel that lasts through the night. It’s earned a 4.3-star rating from more than 4,800 reviews and currently holds Amazon’s Choice status for “cooling.” Here’s what UK buyers really think.

You can buy the Luxear Cooling Blanket on Amazon from £34.99. Click here to see the range of sizes.

“Didn’t expect it to work – but it changed how I sleep”

One reviewer, H.C., admitted they were sceptical. “Even the lightest of my usual summer blankets were unbearable… but the cooling side of this gave instant relief.” While the intense chill doesn’t last forever, they say the blanket still helps wick away body heat as you sleep – leading to some of the best rest they’d had in ages.

“I don’t know how it works, but it absolutely does”

S.V., who experiences hot flushes at night, called this blanket “a game changer.” After trying cheaper versions with poor reviews, they decided to invest in this one. “From the first night, I could feel the cold right away. I barely noticed the hot flushes. I’ve had solid sleep ever since.”

“Without these blankets, I wouldn’t have slept this summer”

Another customer, A.C., has bought five of these and scattered them around the house – even the family dog uses one. “They feel cold and soothing. If they warm up, I just move it or flip to another side and it’s cool again. At its best, it feels like being in the freezer lol.”

“It was so good, my daughter stole it”

P.T. bought the blanket for themselves, but never really got a chance to enjoy it: “My daughter claimed it immediately. The fabric is soft, cool and breathable – and the effect is noticeable as soon as you climb under it.” They’ve since added a second one to the basket.

The Luxear blanket uses cooling fibres to create an instantly refreshing sensation—perfect for hot summer nights or calming down after a long day. | Luxear

“Didn’t stay cool for me – but still a lovely blanket”

L.B. wasn’t quite as impressed. “It didn’t keep me as cool as I hoped,” they wrote, although they still praised the feel, the design with dual-sided fabric, and said it was generally pleasant to use.

So… does it really work?

The majority verdict? It won’t replace air con, but for hot sleepers, those with night sweats, or anyone dreading the next warm night, this blanket seems to offer genuine relief. The Arc-Chill tech really does feel cold on the skin, and the breathable fabric helps stop heat from building up. It’s also washable, lightweight, and available in multiple colours and sizes.

At £34.99, it could be one of the smartest heatwave purchases you make this summer.

And if your kids or pets are anything like the reviewers’… you might need to order more than one.

