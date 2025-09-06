Salter's Digital Pet Food Scale is a game-changer for anyone with a portly pooch | Salter

Salter’s Digital Pet Food Scale impressed in testing, and right now you can save 20% with code BAKE20 – making it a smart buy

Every now and again, I'm invited to test a piece of tech that makes me wonder why nobody else has thought of it before. And that happened just the other day when the nice people at Salter offered to send me their new Digital Pet Food Scale.

It's marketed as a "smart dog bowl", and it's aimed at people, like me, who have a dog that's put on a few pounds. And, alarmingly, it's estimated that around half of the dogs in the UK are overweight.

My Labradoodle, Honey, had definitely piled on some timber. And after a telling-off from the vet, I embarked on a plan to help her shed some kilos.

Honey is well on her way to weight loss - and the smart scale is really helping

Apart from plenty of exercise, the most important thing you can do to help a dog lose weight is to weigh out the food portions. So that's what I did.

Every meal time I got out the scales and a measuring cup, and poured out just the right amount of kibble. It worked well, and the weight soon started dropping off.

This, then, is why I was so excited to test Salter's new Digital Pet Food Scale. Because it has a scale built in to the bowl. A little display pops out from a panel beneath the removable stainless steel bowl and tells you exactly how many grams, or millilitres, you're pouring in.

Honey needs 450g for her evening meal, and I can now just pour in her dinner until I see I've reached that weight. No need for a separate scale, no more mucking about with measuring cups, just one item, and one bowl.

Even taking the digital scale out of the equation, it's got all the qualities of a premium dog bowl. It has a non-slip base, and the steel liner is easy to clean and hard to scratch.

It's important to add that a digital scale can be bought for less than a tenner, as can a decent bowl, but the Digital Pet Food Scale costs just £22.99 - and that's with free shipping.

The stainless steel bowl insert just lifts out for cleaning | Salter

Of course, you might already have a digital scale, but if you travel, or if your dog occasionally stays with a friend or family member, this is such a neat thing to have with you. So I think it's a bit of a bargain, too.

You might be lucky enough to have a dog that's an ideal weight, but weight gain in pets can creep up on you, trust me, so I feel like every household should have one of these.

It's honestly one of the best ideas I've seen in the world of pet tech.