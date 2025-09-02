Five tools in one - with a powerful 52cc engine | Wowcher

Autumn garden jobs just got easier thanks to this Wowcher deal – a powerful five-in-one petrol tool for a fraction of the usual price

Autumn is here, and it's time to give the garden a final spruce-up before the clocks change and the winter nights roll in.

Pruning season will soon be upon us, the hedges can have their final trim of the year, and the late-season strimming jobs will finally come to an end soon.

And because there's only a limited time for stores to sell of their garden tools, the bargains are brilliant.

The package even includes a load of safety kit | Wowcher

We couldn't believe the price of this petrol-powered garden multi-tool, for example. For just £75, it's a five-in-one powerhouse which can strim, saw, cut, and trim, all in one unit.

There's an attachment for strimming, one for cutting hedges, one for hacking away at brush and scrub, and even a chainsaw.

With a long reach, it's ideal for getting to the top of high hedges, or lopping off tall branches, and its 52cc petrol engine means it's completely cordless, and extremely powerful.

The standard price of these is £299, which is about what you'd normally expect for a petrol-powered multi-tool, but the end-of-season saving on Wowcher knocks a remarkable 75% off the price.

We don't know how long the deal will last or, more importantly, how many are in stock, so grab one while you can if you want to be ready for some late-season garden jobs, and to have a beefy new tool ready for spring.

