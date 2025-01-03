Dorit Kemsley of Beverley Hills Real Housewives, with Paul PK Kemsley, has opened up about her ordeal with the peri menopause | Getty Images

Beverley Hills Real Housewives star Dorit Kemsley talks about her peri menopause symptoms and how Better Menopause and Better Gut tablets have helped her

Glamorous Dorit Kemsley from Real Housewives 0f Beverley Hills has opened up about how she copes with peri-menopause effects from night sweats to bloating. The TV personality and US fashion designer revealed how she has been combating menopausal symptoms with a natural supplement she’d now “be lost without”.

The 48-year-old mum-of two shared how she now takes Better Gut tablets once a day. Better Gut is part of The Better Menopause family of products, including Better Night, that use natural products to alleviate annoying menopausal symptoms.

The Better Menopause links gut health with wellbeing in the rest of the body for women approaching and during ‘the change’.

Dorit Kemsley with Gut Health as she talks about her peri-menopause experiences | Gut Health

Dorit, who is also a Partner and VP of the US Advisory Board at The Better Menopause, said: “I’ve been taking this probiotic The Better Gut and it has completely changed not only my gut health, but my overall wellbeing.

“Since my peri-menopause journey began I have struggled with anxiety, night sweats, hot flashes, bloating, just to name a few.

“But I’ve noticed huge improvements in all of these since taking The Better Gut. They reduce so many unwanted symptoms and it’s so easy to take. It’s one capsule. It’s part of my bedtime routine. I’d be lost without it.”

Dorit was married to English property developer Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley, a close pal of Sir Alan Sugar and Mike Ashley, but the couple announced their separation in May this year.

“The scientific approach, all-natural products and commitment to supporting women in menopause resonate so deeply with me,” added Dorit. “As I navigate my own perimenopause journey, taking Better Gut and Better Night for the past several months has transformed my well-being.”

Nutritional therapist Joanna Lyall and menopause expert Dr Shahzadi Harper developed Better Gut, which can be taken with HRT. It contains six essential potent bacterial strains and 50 billion Colon Forming Unit(CFU) that help restore gut health, which they say plays a “vital role in rebalancing hormones and alleviating menopause symptoms”.

Better Gut tablet aimed at menopausal women | Better Gut

Find out more about The Better Menopause and the Better Gut here. The special offer is until January 5, 2025 and offers 20% off either a three month or six month subscription by using code GUTON20 at the website here.

Using The Better Gut products claim to help clear brain fog, improve vaginal dryness and reduce anxiety according to the company.