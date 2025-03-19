National Fragrance Week and Mother's Day: The best places to shop new perfumes for all budgets | Wowcher

Treat yourself and mum to a new perfume with deals on luxury brands such as Marc Jacobs, and Jimmy Choo.

It's National Fragrance Week and Mother's Day is coming up soon, so what better time to treat yourself and your mum to a new perfume? I've found the best places to shop for amazing deals on luxury fragrances no matter what the budget - so you get more scent for your money.

Wowcher 2-for-1 on Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs Dot and Honey perfumes 100ml £59 (rrp £110). | Wowcher

Wowcher is one of the best places to find luxury perfumes at affordable prices. I found a great deal on the Marc Jacobs Dot and Honey perfumes . You can get both fragrances in 100ml size bottles for just £59 (rrp £110).

The Dot fragrance is perfect for spring with notes of red berries, dragon fruit, jasmine, coconut water and creamy vanilla While the Honey perfume has been made with succulent pears, orange blossom, peach, honey suckle and, of course, honey to create a beautiful, everyday scent!

I’ve tried them both and they are just as good as they look. Not only will they look stunning on your dressing table but you can keep one for yourself and give one to mum on Mother's Day.

Amazon: save 18% on Jimmy Choo and Agatha Ruiz

Amazon save 18% on Jimmy Choo and Agatha Ruiz | Amazon

Amazon has some great deals on perfumes with the Jimmy Choo Blossom Eau de Parfum £52.44 (18% off). The bold bouquet of floral fragrance opens with notes of red berries and citrus. For those that prefer their perfume to smell a bit sweeter the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada Perfumes ‘Love Love Love’ £9.49 (18% off) is a playful and modern scent.

Aldi’s new luxury inspired fragrance collection

Aldi’s new luxury inspired fragrance collection | Aldi

Aldi is offering luxury inspired fragrances at budget friendly prices. The new Lacura Sandalwood, Lacura Addition, and Lacura Black Intense Eau de Parfums are inspired by the luxury brand La Labo. By offering similar scents at a fraction of the price, Aldi customers can save up to 96% on their fragrance purchase. La Labo perfumes start at £224.

The new Lacura perfumes - which smell just like the designer brand - are just £9.99 each for 100ml and are available in store now.

