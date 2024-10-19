Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Old man chic’ is the latest trend to hit men’s fashion and, as nobody does it quite as well as King Charles, here’s how to copy his quiet luxury style.

I’m sure I speak for most people when I say how wonderful it is to see King Charles back to full duties, even feeling well enough to jet to the other side of the world. Accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, their visit to Canberra and Sydney will celebrate Australia’s people, culture and heritage.

As he continues to receive treatment for cancer, the six-day trip will be Charles’ first to Australia as head of state there, however, he has visited the country 17 times before, the first time when he was just a schoolboy.

And despite his continuing health battles - the overseas tour has been curtailed on advice from doctors as the King pauses cancer treatment while away - he still remains his impeccably turned-out self. Whether on official business across the globe or enjoying downtime at his Balmoral estate, the monarch’s discerning style is always on show.

Back in 2012 during a speech at his St James' Palace party, celebrating the launch of London Collections: Men, he said: "I'm finding it very hard to live with myself, ladies and gentlemen, because someone suggested that I might be an icon of fashion - after 64 bleeding years," he said. "I don't know why."

But there can be no man, surely, who pulls off British elegance with quite such aplomb, and with ‘old man chic’ becoming the fashion choice of gents all over the world, you won’t go far wrong trying to emulate the king’s wardrobe. While women have been following the ‘quiet luxury’ trend for some time now, it’s about time the men caught on and started to smarten themselves up a bit too.

But where to start when moving from slouchy jeans and loungewear to ‘old money’ dressing. Well, one store that earlier this year was honoured with a Royal Warrant from King Charles III (replacing the previous one held from HRH The Prince of Wales), would be a fine place to start. The Royal Warrant is testament to Farlows’ longstanding commitment to excellence in the products they provide, as well as their environmental and sustainability practices.

Royal Warrants are only granted to a select number of organisations providing goods or services to the Royal Household, in Farlows’ case, as Suppliers of Fishing Tackle and Waterproof Clothing. The criteria for qualification is notoriously strict.

Farlows was founded in Crooked Lane, London in 1840 by brothers Charles and John King Farlow, and the family was at the heart of the business for 120 years. Over the course of the 180 years they have been in business, Farlows have provided the finest equipment, clothing and advice to country sports enthusiasts across the world.

At their flagship store based in Pall Mall, just minutes from bustling Piccadilly and a stone’s throw from the gentleman’s preserve of Jermyn Street, Farlows continue the evolution of its British-made field wear and country clothing collections with the creation of superbly tailored, innovative high-performance garments which are designed to deliver year after year, whatever the weather. These include collections made for men and women featuring jackets, coats, and waistcoats, along with complementing knitwear and accessory lines too.

For anyone who would like to emulate the monarch’s sartorial style but doesn’t know where to begin, I’ve selected some key pieces from their collections to set you on the right path.

For country life, first up you’re going to want a smart yet comfortable pair of trousers and Farlows Five Pocket Moleskin Jeans (£109.99) fit the bill perfectly - extremely hard wearing and practical, yet still stylish. Next comes the traditional checked shirt. As someone who lives in Somerset, I can confirm members of the countryside set have these in abundance. Farlows Tattersall Medium Check Shirt (£89.99) is exactly what you need and it comes in four colourways.

Of course keeping warm is essential while at the mercy of British weather, and Farlows Lambswool V-Neck Knitted Jumper (£139.99) made from 100% lambs wool will do exactly that.

Don’t overlook the accessories either - they can make or break an outfit. Make sure to wear a tie - I can’t help but think King Charles would approve of Farlows Salmon Fly Repeat Silk Tie (£84.99), made in a small workshop in the South of England. And, are you even in the countryside if you’re not wearing a Yorkshire-made flat cap? Fear not, I have you covered with the Farlows Northumbria Flat Tweed Cap (£69.99), with a slightly longer peak than their classic style, giving the wearer further protection from poor weather and sun.

And if you want to go full King Charles, add a Farlows Wensum Ultralight Fly Fishing Vest (£349) to your basket, sporting a variety of different pockets for different shapes and sizes of fly boxes and other accessories, nobody will question if you’re really a newcomer to country life.

So if you want a timeless wardrobe that will last for years to come, one that doesn’t sacrifice comfort and practicality for style, try dressing like a king. "I have lurched from being the best-dressed man to being the worst-dressed man,” he was once quoted as saying. “Meanwhile I have gone on, like a stopped clock - and my time comes around every 25 years."