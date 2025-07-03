Motorised sun loungers are a thing - and they're an absolute bargain too | Wowcher

These inflatable, motor-powered loungers let you float, spin, and sip your drink in sunny style – and they’ve just dropped to £69 in a limited-time Wowcher deal.

If there's a better use of an electric motor to be found anywhere on the planet, I'll be amazed. This is a motorised pool lounger - what a time to be alive.

Think back to your childhood, and the fun that was to be had on the bumper boats, spinning around and splashing or bashing your friends. You can now replicate that in your own garden.

For just £69 these motorised pool loungers could be the coolest way to enjoy a bit of pool time.

Pop a drink in the cup holder and off you go! | Wowcher

Just pop in some batteries, slot your drink in the cup holder, prod the joystick, and off you go. Whether it's to the other end of the pool, or to the quietest part of the beach, you'll be able to glide across the water with your feet up, soaking up the sunshine.

There are two styles available on the Wowcher deal we've spotted, which brings the price down from £199.99 to £69, and you basically have to decide between a fun circular lounger, which has one motor and will spin on the spot, or a more luxurious rectangular lounger, which has two motors, but will need 12 batteries rather than six.

The loungers can inflate and deflate themselves, and they pack away small, so they're easy enough to take on holiday with you.

The two options include a fun rubber ring - just like a bumper boat | Wowcher

Just bear in mind the batteries (LR20) are quite pricey, and if you don't live near a lake or beach you might want to consider your own pool.

Thankfully Wowcher also has deals on above-ground pools starting at around £50.

So, barring a mojito, you could have all you need to whisk yourself along the water in sun-kissed luxury all through the summer. Just don't forget your Speedos.

