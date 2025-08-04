A reliable MacBook at a budget price – perfect for study sessions, streaming and staying connected at uni. | Apple

This affordable Apple MacBook is a smart, low-stress option for getting your student set up at uni – and it’s available now for under £100.

We’re committed to hunting down the best value buys to help get your student loved one off to a great start at uni. And this is one of those finds that might not tick every single box, but it’s good enough – and affordable enough – that it deserves a place on your list to check out.

This refurbished Apple MacBook is currently available for just £99 instead of £215 through Wowcher, and for anyone juggling the long shopping list that comes with student life, that’s a serious saving.

Buy the refurbished Apple MacBook for £99 from Wowcher here.

This isn’t the latest model – it’s a 2008 MacBook – but it’s been refurbished, tested, and comes ready to go with macOS El Capitan pre-installed. It’s more than capable of handling the everyday tasks most students need: typing up assignments, joining video calls, streaming lectures, or just watching a bit of Netflix at the end of a long day.

You won’t get perfection. The casing will have some scuffs, and the battery might not hold the longest charge. But you do get a charger, it’s fully functional, and it’s still Apple – built to last and straightforward to use. For under £100, it could be the ideal stop-gap or backup device, especially if you’re reluctant to splash out on something more expensive straight away.

We’ve seen plenty of laptops at this price point, and most don’t come close in terms of reliability. If your student is heading off to halls and just needs something solid to get them through the first term, this one’s worth considering.

