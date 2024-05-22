Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you looking for a way to save money on your purchases from top retailers like M&S, Shein, George, and Very?

Look no further than Top Cashback, a leading UK cashback and rewards platform. By simply shopping through Top Cashback, you can earn a percentage of your spending back on a wide range of products, from the latest fashion trends to everyday essentials.

But how exactly does it all work, how much could you save, and is it a safe service? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Top Cashback?

Top Cashback is a popular cashback and rewards website based in the UK that allows consumers to earn money back on their purchases from various online retailers.

Established in 2005, Top Cashback has grown to become one of the leading cashback websites in the UK, with partnerships with thousands of retailers.

The core idea behind the service is simple: whenever you make a purchase through Top Cashback, you receive a percentage of your spending back in the form of cashback, effectively lowering the overall cost of your purchases.

How does it work?

Top Cashback operates by partnering with retailers who pay the platform a commission for directing traffic and sales to their websites. Instead of keeping the entire commission, Top Cashback shares a significant portion of it with its users in the form of cashback.

The primary way customers save is through the cashback itself. By receiving a percentage of their purchase amount back, customers effectively reduce the cost of their purchases.

You could even combine your purchases with existing retailer offers, such as this M&S beauty deal that lets you snag £161 of items for £30, for even further savings!

In addition to cashback, Top Cashback often provides exclusive discount codes and deals that can be used alongside the cashback offers, a double-dip saving method that can significantly increase the overall savings.

Top Cashback also runs promotions where certain retailers offer higher-than-usual cashback rates for a limited time, which can be particularly beneficial for high-value purchases or seasonal shopping.

How do I sign up?

To start using Top Cashback, you'll need to sign up and create a free account on the website.

From there, you can browse the Top Cashback website to find various retailers and cashback offers. The platform covers a wide range of categories including fashion, electronics, travel, and more.

To earn cashback, customers must click through to the retailer’s website using the links provided on the Top Cashback site, which ensures that the purchase is tracked and the cashback can be attributed to the user.

After being redirected to the retailer’s website, shop as you normally would. Though not that it is important to complete the purchase in the same session to ensure that the cashback is tracked accurately.

Once the purchase is completed, the retailer confirms the transaction with Top Cashback. The cashback amount is then tracked and added to the user’s Top Cashback account - this process may take some time as the retailer needs to validate the purchase.

When the cashback is confirmed and becomes payable, users can withdraw their earnings, and Top Cashback offers various withdrawal options including bank transfer, PayPal and gift vouchers.

Is it safe?

Top Cashback is considered a safe and reputable service, and has been operating since 2005. It uses secure encryption protocols to ensure that all transactions, including personal and financial information, are protected from unauthorised access.

Top Cashback clearly outlines its processes and terms of service, including how cashback is earned, tracked and paid out. Users can easily access their account information and track their cashback earnings.