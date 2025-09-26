We've been testing two highlights from the new Ugreen Magflow range | Ugreen

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Ugreen’s latest MagFlow collection includes a wireless power bank and a foldable 2-in-1 charger, both with handy features and early deals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of my favourite tech companies has just launched a collection of new magnetic wireless power banks, and there are early discounts to be had.

I've been testing two of the latest additions to the Magflow range from Ugreen, the MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank, and the MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger - and they're ideal for anyone who needs reliable power supplies on the move.

Here's what they're good at, where to buy them, and how much you can save

MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank

It's a reasonably compact bit of kit, and the hand-strap is its surprise trump card | Ugreen

Ugreen's new Magflow power bank follows an increasingly familiar format that's proving extremely popular - it just clamps to the back of a MagSafe smartphone, and dishes out power wirelessly, at up to 25 watts.

Although it obviously adds a bit of size and weight to your handset, it means you're carrying one unit around, because the power bank is basically piggy-backing off the phone.

It's a shame it doesn't have a kick-stand built in, like it's competitor, the (more expensive) EcoFlow Rapid, but it does still have a digital display (which is easier to read than the EcoFlow Rapid) and a retractable cable.

It just clamps to your MagSafe smartphone and hitches a ride | Ugreen

This cable is a brilliant addition to these devices, because it means you can use the power bank as a wireless charger, and a plug-in charger at the same time. Handy if you have more than one device with you, as most of us do these days.

The best bit though, that (rather short) cable, also acts as a carry strap. It's a neat touch by Ugreen and a great use of what would otherwise be a redundant bit of fabric.

Charging two or three devices shares the maximum output of 30 watts, which means you won't necessarily get full-speed wireless charging, but it has a 10,000mAh battery, which means it'll trot on for many hours, and it's just about compact enough to slip in a pocket.

All in all, a great bit of kit, and a bargain at £59.99 - if you can catch the special offer.

MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger

Neat, compact, and clever - the 2-in1 Magflow charger is a superb bit of design | Ugreen

This new version of Ugreen's clever little desktop charging device brings a brilliant design into the modern era.

There are two pivot points on the central arm, which means this twin wireless charger can be closed up into a little cube - perfect for portability.

And, when it's opened up, there's a magnetic charging mount facing upright, and a second wireless base.

Folded up, it's extremely compact and easy to carry around | Ugreen

This means you can have your smartphone charging away on the upright magnetic charging pad, and a set of earbuds or a smart watch on the base.

Close it up, and there's just a single wireless pad on the top, but it is, of course, magnetic.

It's worth remembering, this is a charger only; it needs to be powered by USB-C, but this new version can share out 25 watts, compared to the previous version's 15 watts, so it's a decent upgrade.

It does, of course, cost more than the previous version, but if you can catch Amazon's 15% discount, £45 isn't a bad price to pay for one of the nattiest chargers on the market.

34 St John Design your bathroom in any colour at 34 St John £ 630.00 Buy now Buy now Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose. Try the tool and design your own at 34 St John

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here