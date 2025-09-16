14 famous catchphrases you'll remember if you grew up in the 60s or 70s

These are some of the most famous catchphrases uttered on film and TV during those two decades.
Some are so famous they’ve entered the common vernacular, while there are others you will probably only recognise if you were around at the time.
From sitcoms and game shows to dark psychological thrillers, these well-known words and phrases have disparate sources.
But they were all widely heard during the 60s and 70s, whether it was from people quoting famous movie scenes or from the mouths of some of the UK’s best-loved presenters and comedians.
How many of these catchphrases do you recognise, and do you remember who was famous for saying them?
1. 'Just like that'
Tommy Cooper was a talented magician, but it was the tricks he deliberately messed up that endeared the lofty funnyman to his legions of fans. Quite how his unique act came about is unclear, with one story being that when everything went wrong with a magic show, he noticed the failed tricks were getting laughs, so he carried on. Whatever the truth, the results were hilarious, and he became known for his catchphrase 'just like that'. | Getty Images Photo: Victor Blackman/Express/Hulton Archive
2. 'I didn't get where I am today...'
The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin was one of the best and most original TV sitcoms of the 70s. It starred Leonard Rossiter, pictured, as the eponymous hero, but the most memorable catchphrase came from his bombastic boss, CJ, played by John Barron, who loved to tell his long-suffering employees how 'I didn't get where I am today' by doing this, that and the other. | Getty Images Photo: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive
3. 'Bernie, the bolt'
Bob Monkhouse was a man of many jokes, but perhaps his most memorable catchphrase came from 60s and 70s TV show The Golden Bolt. He presented the popular game show, in which contestants would guide a blindfolded cameraman as he attempted to hit targets using a crossbow attached to a TV camera. The person who loaded the crossbows was given the nickname Bernie', hence Bob, pictured here with his co-presenter, Anne Astor, would utter the famous instructions: "Bernie, the bolt." | Getty Images Photo: Jim Witts/Keystone Features
4. 'Oh, you are awful, but I like you'
Dick Emery was one of the most popular comedians of the 60s and 70s, with The Dick Emery Show running for 18 series on the BBC. The characters in his sketches would often utter the phrase 'oh, you are awful, but I like you', which became his best-known catchphrase. | Getty Images Photo: 8th March 1963, British comedian Dick Emery, wearing cat's whiskers and a furry suit, sits in the cockpit of a plane, awaiting take-off clearance. (Photo by John Drysdale/Keystone Features/Getty Images)